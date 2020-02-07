BLOOD DRIVE: Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank and Texas Roadhouse, 2317 Lincoln Highway East, will host a “Have a Steak in the Blood Supply” blood drive, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. Every donor will receive a free steak dinner, a blood donor T-shirt and two admission vouchers to a Harrisburg Comedy Zone show. Identification is required. Information: 800-771-0059.
KOREAN WAR VETS: The Gen. John H. Michaelis Chapter No. 327 of the Korean War Veterans Association will meet at noon Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the Eagle Commons of Woodcrest Villa, 2001 Harrisburg Pike. A free luncheon will be provided. The program will be a video titled “The War & The Memories/In the Line of Fire.” Membership in the association is open to all men and women who have served in Korea between 1945 and the present, or were in uniform serving anywhere during the period June 25, 1950, to Jan. 31, 1955. Information: Bill Kelley, 717-560-9424.
LYME SUPPORT GROUP: The Lyme Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at The Health Suite at Georgetown at Integrative Health Consults LLC, 1135 Georgetown Road, Suite 120, Christiana. Ann Johnson will discuss your detox system and how to make it work. Reservations are preferred but not required. Information or reservations: 717-786-0210.
BIRD CLUB MEETING: The Lancaster County Bird Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in the auditorium of the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Lawrence Niles will present a program titled “Restoring Red Knots and the Delaware Bay.” Niles will discuss efforts to restore the birds and habitats in the Delaware Bay and elsewhere, and how all conservation relies on the full commitment of birders. A short business meeting will precede the program. Information: 717-984-2738 or 717-725-2717.
AMISH WEDDING MEAL: An all-you-can-eat Amish wedding meal will be served from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Durlach-Mount Airy Fire Company, 880 Durlach Road, Stevens. Cost is $13 for adults, $6 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and under. Information: 717-335-1632 or 717-733-6911.
BREAKFAST BOWL: The Breakfast Bowl at Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Ave., Mount Joy, will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. A wide variety of breakfast foods will be offered for free. Reservations are not required. Information: 717-653-1202, ext. 2.
BREAKFAST: Schoeneck Fire Company, 125 N. King St., Denver, will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. Cost is by donation. Information: 717-336-6767.
FRIENDSHIP DINNER: The Hospitality Ministry Team of Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave., will host its annual friendship dinner from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, in the church’s Life Center. The menu features ham loaf, chicken cordon bleu, scalloped potatoes, broccoli salad, and an assortment of desserts. Musical entertainment will be provided by Lamar Dourte and Alice Lauver. Cost is $15. Information or to register: George Harmes, 717-569-5277; church office, 717-397-4751.
