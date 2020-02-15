COMMERCIAL TREE FRUIT SCHOOL: The annual Penn State Extension Commercial Tree Fruit School (formerly known as the Commercial Tree Fruit Growers Meeting for Lancaster/York Counties) will be held at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. The meeting includes sessions for pesticide core and category credits. Cost is $30, and exhibitors fee is $75 per table with one meal. Information or to register: extension.psu.edu/commercial-tree-fruit-school; 877-345-0691.
JUSTICE DISCUSSION: What to do when life seems unfair will be examined at Lifetree Cafe, 1886 Lincoln Highway East, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. The program, titled “Where’s the Justice?” includes a filmed interview with Jasmine Lima-Martin, whose husband, Rene Lima-Martin, served 10 years in prison for a robbery conviction. Admission is free. Information: 717-473-9115; LTCLancaster@gmail.com.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT: New Choices Career Development will offer a free 10-day career guidance class for individuals in transition. Orientations will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 18-19, at CareerLink, 1016 N. Charlotte St. The class will be held at the same location from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays beginning Monday, March 2. Information or to attend an orientation: Deborah St Onge, 717-869-6363; newchoiceslancaster.org.
DISABLED VETS: Lancaster Red Rose Chapter 80 of Disabled American Veterans will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at East Petersburg Fire Company, 6076 Pine St., East Petersburg. The main topic of discussion will be the upcoming program for veterans that the chapter is sponsoring April 25. Information: 717-898-9111.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main St., Ephrata. The program will be “Presenting Our Past,” an illustrated program exploring the history of the society’s Moore Connell Mansion and its builders, members of the Connell and Konigmacher families. Admission is free. Information: 717-733-1616.
MEETING: The Muhlenberg Botanical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the North Museum of Nature and Science, 400 College Ave. Kristi Allen, of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, will talk about a new program to coordinate statewide activities about native plants. Admission is free.
