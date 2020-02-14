VETS BREAKFAST CLUB: The Lancaster County Vets Breakfast Club will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand. It is open to all veterans and their spouses. Information or to attend: Mary, 717-929-0310.
VENDOR BINGO: The Millersville Parade Committee will host vendor bingo Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Millersville VFW, 219 Walnut Hill Road, Millersville. Doors open at noon and play begins at 1:30 p.m. Over 30 vendors will be participating with prizes. Also, there will be a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, food and beverages. Admission is $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Information or to pre-order: text Donna, 717-283-8977.
QUILTING DAYS: Fairmount Homes will host Quilting Days from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15; Tuesday, Feb. 18; and Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the Farm Crest Community Room, 1100 Farm Crest Drive, Ephrata. Between 10 and 15 quilts will be set up and ready for quilters. Donations of quilts, quilt tops or funds to cover the cost of quilt supplies are welcome. Quilts produced during the event will be sold at Fairmount’s annual benefit auction and chicken barbecue in September. Refreshments and a noon lunch will be served to volunteers daily. Information: 717-354-1800.
POSTCARD CLUB: The Lancaster County Postcard Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. The program is “Members Market.” The postcard competition will be “Ethnic.” Meetings are free. Information: 717-413-6882.
WOMAN’S CLUB: The Millersville Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St., Millersville. Kathy Schlegel, a professional organizer and owner of Organized Enough LLC, will give tips, tricks and tools so you can declutter and stay organized.The meeting is free.
GENEALOGY CLUB: The Willow Valley Genealogy Club will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. Speaker will be Jim Robinson. All non-Willow Valley residents must call to reserve a spot. Detailed information or to attend: George Nettleton, 717-397-0439; genealogyclubvw@gmail.com.
