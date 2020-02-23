EDUCATIONAL WORKSHOP: The Pennsylvania Sheep and Wool Growers Association will host the regional Sheep and Small Ruminant Educational Workshop, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Lancaster Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Featured speaker will be Richard Ehrhardt, small ruminant Extension specialist from Michigan State University, discussing “Are My Sheep Making Me Money?” Cost is $5 for members, $15 for nonmembers and $5 for youth. Information: Melanie Barkley, PSU Extension, 814-623-4800; Greg Hubbard association president, 814-880-3314.
SENIORS MEETING: St. Anne Neumann Seniors will meet at St. John 23 Center, 601 E. Delp Road, at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. Speaker will be Joan Groh from Hospice & Community Care. The group welcomes new members 55 and older. Information: 717-626-3932.
AARP MEETING: Centerville AARP No. 4221 will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Church of God of Landisville, 171 Church St., Landisville. Christopher Siam, a comic impersonator, will provide entertainment. Light refreshments will be served after the meeting. Information: Mike Chuhran, 717-3467.
LECTURE: Winters Heritage House Museum, 41-47 E. High St., Elizabethtown, will host a lecture on “Populist President: A lecture on China’s President Xi Jinping in the Trump Era,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27. David Kenley, professor of Chinese History at Elizabethtown College, will provide the interactive lecture. RSVP is required. Information or to RSVP: 717-367-4672; elizabethtownhistory.org.
WOMEN’S GARDEN CLUB: The Women’s Garden Club of Lancaster County will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Road. After a brief business meeting and presentation, a social and fellowship tea will be served. New members and guests are invited for a nominal fee.
AUTHOR: Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive, will host best-selling author Laura Bradford from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27. She will share pictures and fun facts she’s learned about the Plain people while researching for her Amish-based women’s fiction. Her book will be available for purchase. Registration is required. Information or to register: 717-560-6441 or mtpl.info/events.
HOME & GARDEN DESIGN EXPO: The Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Harrisburg will host its annual Home and Garden Design Expo in the Main Hall of the Farm Show Complex, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg. The event kicks off from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, and continues from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28 and 29, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1. Admission is $10, $8 for military and seniors and free for children 12 and under. The theme is “Fresh Ideas in Full Bloom.” Information or to purchase tickets: pahomeandgarden.com.
NETWORKING MIXER: A community networking mixer celebrating Black History Month will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Base Inc., 447 S. Prince St. Admission is free. Guests will include local African American entrepreneurs and Tracie Fountain, of Harrisburg, a candidate for auditor general.
MILITARY OFFICERS MEETING: The Lancaster Chapter Military Officers Association of America will meet Thursday, March 5, at the Lancaster Country Club, 1466 New Holland Pike. Social hour begins at 11 a.m; dinner and meeting will follow. The speaker will be Ethan Houston, meteorologist and member of WGAL-TV’s Storm Team. All current and past uniformed services commissioned and warrant officers are invited. Cost is $27 per person. Reservations are required by Feb. 28. Information or reservations: Jim Cunningham, 717-581-5299; jetpilot37@comcast.net.
WOMEN’S CHRISTIAN BRUNCH: The Elizabethtown/Mount Joy Christian Women’s Connection will host a “Fresh Start” brunch at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at The Gathering Place, 6 Pine St., Mount Joy. Cost is $11.50. Charles Cobaugh will provide musical entertainment. The feature will be about Girl Crush Co. of Mount Joy. Speaker is Grace Fabian, discussing “Outrageous Grace,” a story of unrelenting grace, forgiveness and redemption resulting from tragedy. Reservations must be made by Friday, Feb. 28. Information or reservations: Judy, 717-367-3076; Sandy, 717-367-5140; or Karen, 717-397-8987.
