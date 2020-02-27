MOUNT JOY 4-H CLUB: The Mount Joy 4-H Community Club will host its reorganizational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Mount Joy Mennonite Church, 320 Musser Road, Mount Joy. Club dues payment is $30 per child. Families should request a complete list of project details by email before the meeting. Contact club organizational leader Katrina Musser, katmusser@comcast.net. Registration for 2020 will close March 9. This and all 4-H programs are available to all youth between ages of 8-18. Information on joining 4-H: Lori Little, 717-394-6851, LancasterExt@psu.edu.
ORIENTATION SESSION: COBYS Family Services will offer a resource family orientation session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the COBYS Murry Hill Center office, 444 Murray Hill Circle. Orientation is for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. During the two-hour educational session, families receive an introduction to the roles, expectations and approval process for COBYS resource families. Information or to reserve a space: 717-656-6580; careforkids@cobys.org,
Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com or mail it to LNP, attn: Wanika Hightower, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.