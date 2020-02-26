BINGO EVENT: Gigi’s Playhouse and Faulkner Chevrolet will host bingo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. The first 100 attendees will receive a swag bag. Event will feature raffle prizes from local businesses and vendors. Proceeds go directly to Gigi’s Playhouse. Information: gigisplayhouse.org/lancaster/bingo.
FIELD TRIP: The Lancaster County Bird Club will offer two field trips Sunday, March 1. At 7 a.m., Bruce Carl will lead group to Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area for snow geese and other waterfowl. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Roger Stone will lead birding for beginners and all other birders at Middle Creek. Binoculars will be available. Registration required by 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Information or to register: Bruce Carl, 717-368-4824, hrdabrd@gmail.com; or Roger Stone, 717-393-3030.
FUNDRAISER: Fairmount Homes is holding its ham and cheese sandwich fundraiser for the local Youth for Truth group. Orders are being taken for ham and cheese sandwiches on a roll, for $3 each. Orders may be placed by calling 717-354-1800 or stopping by the front desk at Fairmount. The deadline for ordering is Monday, March 2, and sandwiches will be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28, just inside the front door of the Wheat Ridge Building, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata.
