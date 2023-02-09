HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Millersville Area Historical Society will host a presentation on “The Education System under the Nazi Regime in Germany,” at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in Millersville Municipal Center, 100 Municipal Center, Millersville (doors open 8:30 a.m., lock at 9:15 a.m.). Presenter is Eleanor Isaacson, author motivational speaker. A Q&A will follow. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. For more information, call or email Phil Gerber, 717-872-8837 before 5 p.m.; pge8507@aol.com.

DOG ADOPTION: Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue will host an open house from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11, at their Golden gateway facility, 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds. Free admission. Meet available dogs for adoption; food available for purchase. For more information, email info@dvgrr.com; call 717-484-4799; visit dvgrr.org/adopt/monthlyopenhouse.

