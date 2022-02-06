MILK DUDS 4-H: The Penn State Extension Lancaster County Milk Duds 4-H Dairy Club will meet for it’s reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. The meeting is important to attend for both new members, returning 4-H members and their parents. Club activities include: taking part in dairy judging practices and competitions, fitting and showing workshop, the county show, etc., and each meeting will have a different topic related to the dairy industry. For more information, contact Lori Little, 717-394-6851; email lmh12@psu.edu.

MEETING: The James H. Unruh, Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the First Calvary Division Association will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Lititz Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1463, 14 N. Spruce St., Lititz. The meeting will be held in the lower level of the building, and the entrance is located adjacent to the parking lot. Membership is open to anyone who ever served in the First Cavalry Division and is a member of the First Cavalry Division Association or is a Gold Star family member. For more information, email cenpenn1cda@gmail.com or call 717-389-1000.

