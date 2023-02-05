MILK DUDS 4-H MEETING: The Penn State Extension Lancaster County Milk Duds 4-H Dairy Club will hold its reorganizational meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. This meeting is a very important meeting to attend for both new members, returning 4-H club members and their parents. For more information, contact Lori Little at 717-394-6851 or lmh12@psu.edu.

RABBITTERS 4-H MEETING: The Penn State Extension Lancaster County 4-H Rabbitters will host their first meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the downstairs training room at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. For more information, contact organizational leaders Michelle Kunjappu at michellekun@gmail.com or Liz Flahart at eflahart@hotmail.com.

