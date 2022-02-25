ART EXHIBIT: TCP ENT presents Room of Rhyme on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Zoetropolis Theatre, 112 N. Water St. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Open to the public. Event features poetry, music, live art and fellowship. Tickets purchase required; tickets also available at the door. Proof of vaccination or negative test taken within 72 hours of show required, and face masks must be worn when not consuming foods or beverages. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit zoetropolis.com.

