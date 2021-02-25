FOOD DRIVE: Abraham C. Treichler Lodge No. 892 will host food drives at several fire stations from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. Only nonperishable food items will be accepted. Locations are Elizabethtown Fire Company, 171 N. Mount Joy St., Elizabethtown; Rheems Fire Company, 350 Anchor Road, Rheems; and Bainbridge Fire Company, 34 S. Second St., Bainbridge.

RUN4LUCK VIRTUAL RUN: The Junior League of Lancaster will host its 16th annual Run4Luck virtually. Participants are encouraged to complete the 4-mile run or 2-mile walk anytime between March 13 and March 17, then post their time to the Run4Luck Run Sign Up. Participants can take pictures and share them with the Junior League, which may share them through its social media channels. After all times are submitted, winners will be contacted and announced March 20 on the Junior League’s social media pages. This year’s prizes include gift certificates to Inside Track and Dick’s Sporting Goods, as well as a three-month membership for a family of four to Universal Athletic Club in Manheim Township. Information or to register: runsignup.com/Race/PA/Lancaster/2021.

Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.