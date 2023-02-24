4-H COMMUNITY CLUB: The Mount Joy 4-H Community Club will hold its reorganizational sign-up night meeting from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Hope Community Church, 1806 Harrisburg Ave., Mount Joy (use back parking lot and enter through the back entrance). The evening will begin with registration, a project leader meet and greet, snack and an activity for youth, followed by an informational meeting and project request. Clubs registration close at March 6. In the case of inclement weather Feb. 27, the meeting will be held on Monday, March 6. Those interested in attending, should email Katrina Musser at katmusser@comcast.net in advance of the meeting to retrieve additional information. For more information on joining 4-H, contact Lori Little, 4-H educator at the Lancaster County 4-H Office, at 717-394-6851 or LancasterExt@psu.edu.

ORAL HISTORY CLUB: The Military Oral History Club of Lancaster County will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the VFW Post 2435, 401 Manor St., Columbia. Open to the public. Guest speaker is Robert Hartline, Marines/Navy. All World War II veterans, family and anyone with an interest in WWII history are welcome to attend. For more information, call 717-319-3430.

