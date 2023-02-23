ART EVENT: Art of Recycle will host a “Winter at Hogwarts” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at 27 Cloister Ave., Ephrata. Open to the public. Admission is by donation. Event features a variety of activities and games. For more information, visit artofrecycle.org.

SHOW: U Street Media will present Room of Rhymes on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Zoetropolis, 112 N. Water St. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. Hosted by Naiby and Sir Dominique Jordan. Event features live painters, musical entertainment and more. Drinks available for purchase. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit zoetropolis.com.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.