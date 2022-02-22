LECTURE: The Winters Heritage House Museum Conversation E-town lecture series will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at 43 E. High St., Elizabethtown. Free and open to the public. Ample parking. RSVPs are requested. Lecture to discuss modern interpretations of the U.S. Constitution. For more information, visit elizabethtownhistory.org.

FUNDRAISER: Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, is now taking orders for ham and cheese sandwiches; cost is $4. Orders will be taken until Monday, Feb. 28, and sandwiches will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19, inside the front door of the Wheat Ridge building. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used for the benefit of Fairmount residents in financial need. For more information or to place an order, call 717-354-1800; or stop by front desk.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.