HERITAGE SOCIETY: The Strasburg Heritage Society will meet at Monday, Feb. 21, in the Fellowship Hall of the First Presbyterian Church, 101 S. Decatur St., Strasburg. Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m.; program begins at 7 p.m. Open to the public. Norm Mable will share the History of the Bachman Funeral Home.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.