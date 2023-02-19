POSTCARD CLUB: The Lancaster County Postcard Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. The program will be “Members Market,” Club members will be selling postcards and paper items. Postcard competition will be “Cartoons/Humor.” For more information, call 717-413-6882 or visit Lancaster County Postcard Club on Facebook.

WOMAN’S CLUB: The Millersville Woman’s Club will meet 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St., Millersville. Program is “Ukuele: Then and Now,” presented by Tom Tucker. For more information, call 717-917-6677 or 717-872-4834.

MILITARY OFFICERS MEETING: The Lancaster Chapter Military Officers Association of America will hold its next general membership meeting and luncheon March 2 at the Lancaster Country Club, 1466 New Holland Pike. Social hour to begin at 11 a.m., dinner and meeting to follow. Speaker will be Brian Roche, co-anchor WGAL. All current and past uniformed services commissioned and warrant officers are invited. Registration required by Wednesday, Feb. 22. Cost is $35 per person. For more information or to reserve, contact Bill Zeird, 717-626-0232; rgerzsr@gmail.com.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley will present “A Token of Love: Hair Art,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main St., Ephrata. Joel Horst Nofziger will present a look at the Victorian craft of using human hair and turning it into an ornamental display of wreaths and bouquets as done by Pennsylvania German Mennonites from 1850-1880. Parking lot and entrance in the rear alley. For more information, visit cocalicovalleyhs.org or call 717-733-1616.

