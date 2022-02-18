HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main St., Ephrata. The meeting is free and open to the public. Darlene Moyer, of Kutztown, will present a view of the courageous wives, mothers, daughters and female friends who lived in the shadows of their male counterparts. The parking lot and entrance are in the rear alley. Masks must be worn by all who attend. For more information, visit the society’s website at cocalicovalleyhs.org or call 717-733-1616.

