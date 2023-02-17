DANCE: Lancaster Contra Dance will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, at St. John’s Church, 321 W. Chestnut St. Beginners workshop at 6:15 p.m.; dance from 7-10 p.m. Open to the public. Cost is $12 to $20 (sliding scale), age 12 and under free; cash only. Live band and caller.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.