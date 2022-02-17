MILITARY OFFICERS MEETING: The Lancaster chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will host a general membership meeting and luncheon Thursday, March 3, at Meadia Heights Golf Club. A social hour will begin at 11 a.m. with lunch and a meeting to follow. The speaker for the afternoon will be retired Navy Rear Adm. Thomas J. Jurkowsky. All current and past military officers are invited, and reservations are required. Reservation deadline is Thursday, Feb. 17. For more information or to register, contact Jim Cunningham at 717-581-5299 or jetpilot37@comcast.net.

POSTCARD CLUB: Lancaster County Postcard Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. The meeting is free and open to the public. Program: Member Participation Night; members will bring one of their favorite postcards to show and tell. The postcard competition will be a postcard with a No. 22 or 22 items on a single card. For more information, call 717-413-6882; or follow on Facebook.

PURSE BINGO: Designer Purse Bingo will be held Friday, Feb. 25, at Penn Manor High School 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:15 p.m. Open to the public. Cost is $20 in advance; $25 at the door while supplies last. The event also features raffles, 50/50 and food available for purchase. For more information or to purchase tickets, email pm2022postprom@gmail.com.

FUNDRAISER: Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, is now taking orders for ham and cheese sandwiches; cost is $4. Orders will be taken until Monday, Feb. 28, and sandwiches will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19, inside the front door of the Wheat Ridge building. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used for the benefit of Fairmount residents in financial need. For more information or to place an order, call 717-354-1800; or stop by the front desk.

