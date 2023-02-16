BENEFIT AUCTION: The Lancaster County 4-H program will be holding a benefit auction 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Specialty items to be sold include handcrafted cornhole boards, Winchester gun safe, certificates to Sight & Sound theater and more. There will also be a silent auction featuring gift certificates. Additional items to be sold include theme baskets, animal feed and supplies, household items, crafts, baked goods, tools, produce, cookbooks and more. Food will be available to purchase throughout the day. For more information, contact Lori Little at 717-394-6851.

