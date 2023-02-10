PRESENTATION: The Lancaster Group of the Sierra Club will host a free presentation on “Local PA Outdoor Corps,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the Stone Independent School, 480 New Holland Ave. Open to the public. Speaker is Kate Prisby and will share information about her experiences while working with youth and young adult crews on local habitat restoration and outdoor recreation projects. Limited space; mask required. Zoom option available. For more information visit lancastersierraclub.org; email sierraclubevent@gmail.com.

KOREAN WAR VETS: The regular meeting of the Gen. John H. Michaelis Chapter No. 327 of the Korean War Veterans Association will meet Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the chapel at the Woodcrest Villa, 2001 Harrisburg Pike. A light luncheon will be served at noon. Speaker will be Chief Warrant Officer 4 Constance Snavely, U.S. Army (retired). For more information, contact Bill Kelley at 717-560-9424.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Historical Society of Salisbury Township will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Salisbury Township Building, 5581 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap. Topic is “H. Clifton Thorbahn, Lancaster’s Jazz Pioneer, Historian, Teacher, Author, Publisher and Editor,” presented by Brett Snyder.

