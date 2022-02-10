HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Millersville Area Historical Society will present a slideshow on Lancaster architect James H. Warner (1865-1913) at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, in Millersville’s municipal building, 100 Municipal Drive, Millersville. Speaker will be Gregory J. Scott. A Q&A session will conclude the presentation. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and lock by 9:15 a.m. All attendees are required to wear face masks. Free admission; however, donations appreciated. For more information, contact Phil Gerber at 717-872-8837 before 5 p.m. or email pge8507@aol.com.

WOMAN’S CLUB: The Millersville Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St., Millersville. The club will present a presentation on early postcard views of the trolley that ran along the Pequea Creek from Millersville to Pequea, presented by Mark W. Arbogast. Area women can learn more about the club, and the scholarships and awards it provides to Penn Manor High School seniors. For more information call, 717-872-4834 or 717-284-4588.

