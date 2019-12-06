CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW: The Women’s Auxiliary of St. Philip’s Catholic Church will host its 25th annual craft show from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2111 Millersville Pike. Over 70 vendors will be exhibiting and selling their handmade wares. Auxiliary members will be selling cookies and homemade chicken corn soup.
HOLIDAY HOME TOUR: The Strasburg Heritage Society will host its 10th annual Strasburg Holiday Home Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. Both historic and modern homes will be on the tour. Information or tickets: strasburgholidayhometour@gmail.com; 717-687-3534.
CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR: Upper Octorara Presbyterian Church, 1121 Octorara Trail, Parkesburg, will host its Christmas craft fair from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Christmas crafts and baked goods will be featured. Proceeds benefit mission projects.
BREAKFAST/SOUP SALE: Bareville Fire Company, 211 E. Main St., Leola, will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast and chicken corn soup sale from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for children 3 to 13 and free for children 2 and under. Soup is $6 a quart. Information: barevilleladiesaux.com.
FOOD BAZAAR: St Paul’s Episcopal Church, 90 S. Charlotte St., Manheim, will host a Christmas food bazaar from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the parish hall. Soup, barbecue sandwiches, hot dogs and drinks will be available. There also will be baked goods and a white elephant table. Information: 717-665-6584; stpaulmhm@gmail.com.
CRAFT BAZAAR: A Christmas craft bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at both Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, and Colerain Church, 1923 Noble Road, Kirkwood. Featured will be wooden items/toys, baked goods, health and beauty items, candles, knit items, wreaths, seasonal and home items. Donations of nonperishable items for the Solanco Food Bank and mittens, gloves, hats and scarves for the Mitten Tree will be collected.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: St. Peter’s Council of Catholic Women will host its annual Christmas bazaar at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the Parish Center, 121 S. Second St., Columbia. The bazaar will feature handmade crafts items, specialty baskets, homemade desserts and door prizes. Sunday will feature a turkey dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the parish office or at the door day of the event.
CONCERT: Lancaster Theological Seminary, 555 W. James St., will host a free concert, “A Thrill of Hope: The Weary World Rejoices,” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. This holiday concert will feature the Rev. Scott Sicilliano composer and musician. Light refreshments will be served following the concert. Information: 717-290-8702.
CHRISTMAS EVENT: Tractor Supply Co., 151 Tower Road, New Holland, will host a Photos with Santa event from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Guests are invited to bring their children and pets to the store for photos and other Christmas activities. The first 25 customers to take their photo with Santa will receive a free magnetic picture frame. Event includes a coloring contest. Information: 717-354-0608.
KOREAN WAR VETS: Gen. John H. Michaelis Chapter No. 327 of the Korean War Veterans Association will meet at noon Wednesday, Dec. 11, in Eagle Commons of Woodcrest Villa, 2001 Harrisburg Pike. The meeting will include a free lunch. Speaker will be Stuart Wesbury, discussing “Celebrate your Rights: Speak out and Write.” Information: Bill Kelley, 717-560-9424.
VIETNAM ROUND TABLE: The Central Pennsylvania Vietnam Round Table will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Vietnam Veterans of America Michael J. Novosel Medal of Honor Capital Chapter 542, 8000 Derry St., Harrisburg. After a brief business meeting, Billy Terrill, from Delran, New Jersey, will discuss his Vietnam experiences as a member of 226th Supply and Service Company. Information: Richard Burton, 717-545-2336; centralvietnamrt@verizon.net.
BIRD CLUB MEETING: The Lancaster County Bird Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, in the auditorium of the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. It is free. The program will be “Birding in Arizona,” in which Mike DeFina and friends made the most of their time exploring as many hotspots as they could fit into five days. A short business meeting will precede the program. Information: 717-984-2738.
BLOOD DRIVE: The Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank will hold a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, in Crest View Gathering Room at Fairmount Homes, 1100 Farm Crest Drive, Ephrata. All donors must bring a photo ID, and they will receive a variety of gifts. Walk-ins are welcome until 6 p.m. Information or to schedule an appointment: 800-771-0059.
Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com or mail it to LNP, attn: Wanika Hightower, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.