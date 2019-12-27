n HORSE AND PONY CLUB: The Rough Riders 4-H Horse and Pony Club will hold its re-organizational meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Quarryville Senior Center, 184 S. Lime St., Quarryville (on the Solanco Fair Grounds). Parent(s) need to plan to stay with their youth for this meeting. Information and handouts for any new interested members will be available. All 4-H program are available to all youth between the ages of 5 and 18 as of Jan. The Rough Riders club also will offer the Cloverbud Horse program to youth ages 5-7. Information: Debbie Anspach, 717-786-9324; Cindy Fairchild, 717-394-5161; or Lori Little, 717-394-6851; lancasterext@psu.edu.
n BREAKFAST & CHICKEN CORN SOUP: Bareville Fire Company, 211 E. Main St., Leola, will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast and chicken corn soup sale from 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Cost is $9 for adults; $4 for children 3-13; and free for children 2 and under. Soup is $6 a quart. Information: Lena Mae, 717-286-3204, or barevilleladiesaux.com.
n CONCERT: Lancaster Theological Seminary, 555 W. James St., will host a concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, “As He Did Unto Others,” a free concert of music for organ and harpsichord, features Dr. Robert Horton, award-winning keyboard virtuoso. Light refreshments will be served. Information: 717-290-8702.
n DOWNSIZING DISCUSSION: How to have a happier life by getting rid of stuff will be discussed at Lifetree Café, 1886 Lincoln Highway East, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7. “Upsizing Life by Downsizing Stuff: Living Large in an 84-Square-Feet House” features a filmed interview with Dee Williams, author of the best-selling book “The Big Tiny.” Participants will get practical tips for getting rid of stuff, and see how one woman downsized to owning less than 300 items to maximize the amount of space in her life. Information: Lifetree Café-Lancaster, 717-473-9115; ltclancaster@gmail.com.
n FOSTER FAMILY ORIENTATION: COBYS Family Services will offer a Resource Family Orientation at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the COBYS Murry Hill office, 444 Murry Hill Circle. Orientation is designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. Families will receive an introduction to the roles, expectations, and approval process for COBYS resource families. Information or to reserve a space: 717-656-6580.
