CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER: St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 929 N. Duke St., will host its 30th annual Christmas Day Dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25. It is open to those who are alone or unable to afford a meal. Transportation is available in Lancaster city. Information or to request transportation: the church, 717-392-2225; or Lisa Wood, 717-669-6282, before Dec. 20.
HOLIDAY ADOPTION EVENT: The Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster will host a Happy Pawlidays adoption event, from Friday-Sunday, Dec. 20-22, at the Mary K. Dano Animal Shelter, 848 S. Prince St. All dogs and cats at the center will have their adoption fees reduced by 50%. Information: facebook.com/PSPCALancaster.
TURKEY DINNER DISTRIBUTION: The 33rd annual Lancaster County Project for the Needy holiday dinner distribution will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St. Prescreening is not needed. Approximately 1,200 boxes of turkey dinners with all the trimmings will be distributed to low-income families.
DANCE: The Metropolitan Dance Group will host a dance Saturday, Dec. 21, featuring “The Timeless Trio,” at PA DanceSport, 585 E. Main St., Hummelstown. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with dancing 7-10 p.m. Cost is $10 for members; $12 nonmembers. Beverages and light snacks are available at the snack bar. Information: Dotty at 717-433-5516 or deboyanowski@gmail.com.
DANCE: York USA Dance Chapter No. 3008 will host the “Deck the Halls” themed holiday ballroom dance party at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Alert Fire Hall, 3118 N. George St., Emigsville. A light dinner buffet will be provided. Attendees are invited to complement the meal with surprise donations of their favorite holiday appetizers, desserts and snacks. Cost is $10 for members; $14 nonmembers; $5 for students with IDs. Information: 717-225-6433, danceinyork.net or yorkchapter3008@gmail.com.
PUPPET THEATRE: “Cinderella’s Christmas,” a special holiday performance, will be presented by artistic director Robert Brock at 11 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 23-24, and Thursday and Friday, Dec. 26-27, at the Lancaster Marionette Theatre, 126 N. Water St. Ticketed admission includes a personal tour of the John Durang Puppet Museum and backstage 20 minutes before curtain. Information or to purchase tickets: lmt.yapsody.com or 717-394-8398.
HOLIDAY MOVIE EXTRAVAGANZA: The 10th annual Holiday Movie Extravaganza will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at the Hershey Public Library, 701 Cocoa Ave., Hershey. “The Muppet Christmas Carol” and “A Christmas Carol” will be featured. This is for families with children ages 4 and up. Come in your pajamas and enjoy popcorn and apple juice.
CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER: The Catholic Worker House of Lancaster will host its annual Christmas Eve meal from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St. It is free and open to the public. The meal includes ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing, rolls and dessert.
LUNCHEON: The Newcomers and Neighbors club will host a luncheon Wednesday, Jan. 8, featuring Margie Rodgers, certified SilverSneakers instructor, who will talk about the science behind the SilverSneakers program. Registration deadline is Dec. 26. Cost is $21 per person. Information or to register: lancasternewcomers.com.
OPEN HOUSE: The Lancaster Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society will host a holiday open house from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at the freight station, 10 Railroad Ave., Christiana. Enjoy a leisurely tour of the 1882 Christiana freight station, which is decorated for the holidays. The event is free, and light refreshments will be available.
HARRY POTTER TRIVIA: Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, will offer a teen event, “Harry Potter Trivia,” at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30. It is open to youths ages 12 and older. There will be food and prizes. Information or to register: 717-653-1510 or mslibrary.org, and sign up on the calendar page.
