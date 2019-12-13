COOKIES WITH SANTA: Mountville Fire Company No. 1 and the Mountville Lions Club, will host their seventh annual Cookies with Santa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Mountville Fire Station, 26 N. Lemon St., Mountville. Santa will arrive to greet all children and enjoy cookies, milk, hot chocolate and candy canes. Guests are asked to bring canned or nonperishable food items to benefit the Hempfield Area Food Pantry, the Columbia Food Bank and Water Street Mission. Information: 717-285-5456.
BREAKFAST: Faith United Church of Christ, 1204 Wabank Road, will offer an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. The menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, home fried potatoes (with and without onions), pancakes (with or without blueberries), French toast, white and whole wheat toast, orange juice, tea and coffee. Cost is $7 for adults, $4 for children ages 4-12, and free for children under 3. Information: church office, 717-393-3431, 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Millersville Area Historical Society will host a presentation on the coachbuilt cars of Lancaster’s little-known Charles Schute Body Co. (1916-1930) at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Millersville Municipal Center, 100 Municipal Drive, Millersville. Speaker is Bill Rothermel, well-known automotive historian and freelance writer. Free, but donations are appreciated. Information: Phil Gerber, 717-872-8837, before 5 p.m., or pge8507@aol.com.
DANCE LESSONS: Learn Western-style square dancing and easy line dances at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Elizabethtown Area Community Center, 70 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown. Admission is by donation. Information: 717-283-8837.
WIDOW SUPPORT GROUP MEETING: The Widow to Widow Lancaster Support Group will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Legacy Room at Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike. The meeting includes a covered dish Christmas brunch/social time. All widows are welcome. Information: Elaine Severein, 717-468-5239.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: The Baron Stiegel Lions Club of Clay and Elizabeth townships and the Brickerville Fire Company will host “Buffet Breakfast with Santa,” from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Brickerville Fire Hall, 10 Hopeland Road, Lititz. Enjoy pancakes, sausage, crafts and Santa. Free, but donations are appreciated. Information: Cindy, 717-940-6927, or Bill, 717-572-9224.
MILITARY WOMEN LUNCHEON: The Blue Mountain Military Women will host their bimonthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, 2175 White St., York. Open to all military women (past and present) and guests. Cost is ordering from the menu. Reservations: Kitty Smith, 717-606-2761.
OPEN HOUSE: The Lancaster Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society will host a Holiday Open House from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Christiana Freight Station, 10 Railroad Ave., Christiana. Decorated for the holidays, the event involves a leisurely tour of the 1882 station. Admission is free, and light refreshments will be available.
HOLIDAY PARTY: The ABWA Lancaster Express Network Chapter will host its monthly meeting and holiday party, from 7:15 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Lancaster Country Club, 1466 New Holland Pike. Register by noon Monday, Dec. 16, at abwa-laen.org. Information: Sam Biastre, 908-938-4135, or samanthabiastre@gmail.com.
FIGHTING FAIR: How fighting fair can make marriages and other relationships better will be explored at Lifetree Café, 1886 Lincoln Highway East, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. The program, titled “Conquering Conflict: Healthy Ways to Tackle Disagreements,” features a filmed interview with doctors Les and Leslie Parrott, whose relationship-building work has been featured on CNN, “Good Morning America,” “Oprah,” and The New York Times bestseller list. Participants will gain practical insights and skills for fighting fair. Information: Lifetree Café-Lancaster, 717-473-9115.
