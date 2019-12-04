CHRISTMAS IN THE SQUARE: The Lampeter-Strasburg Woman’s Club will host Christmas on the Square in Strasburg at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. There will be music, caroling, reading of the Christmas story, hot chocolate and cookies, and Santa will be there to visit.
COOKIE SALE: The annual Millersville Woman’s Club cookie sale will be held Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7, beginning at 8:30 a.m. each day at John Herr’s Village Market, 25 Manor Ave., Millersville. All boxes contain one pound of homemade cookies. Cost is $8.
CANINE HOLIDAY PARTY: The Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue will host a canine holiday party, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at its Golden Gateway facility, 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds. “The Holiday PAW-ty” is open to the public and all breeds of dogs are welcome. (Dogs must be canine- and human-friendly and leashed, no flexi leads) There will be canine games and crafts along with a Pollyanna gift exchange, which starts at noon. Those interested in participating in the exchange should bring a wrapped, $10-value gift suitable for another dog. Santa Claus will be on hand for attendees to take photos with their own devices. Food will be available for sale and the retail store will be open for shopping. There will be a Toys for Tails collection for dog toys that will be donated to the rescue dogs at Golden Gateway. Information: 717-484-4799; dvgrr.org/events.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: Brickerville United Lutheran Church, 340 East 28th Division Highway, Lititz, will hold its annual Christmas bazaar from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7. Items for sale will include fresh wreaths, greens, and pine cones; plants, pet treats, hand-crafted items, used jewelry, Christmas treasures old and new, baked goods and confections. Light lunch, including church-made soups, will be available. Proceeds will benefit the outreach, missions and on-going congregational ministries. Information: 717-627-2202.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: Wesley United Methodist Church, 40 W. Main St., Strasburg, will host A Breakfast with Santa and Cookie Sale Saturday, Dec. 7. Breakfast will be from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., and cookie sale from 8 a.m. to noon. Breakfast will include eggs, pancakes, sausage, bacon, fruit and drinks. Cost is $5; children 2 and younger are free. There also will be free pictures with Santa, Christmas crafts ($1 each) and activities.
FLEA MARKET/ GARAGE SALE: The Upper Leacock Township War Memorial Association will host its Indoor Flea Market/Garage Sale from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the Veterans Hall of the War Memorial Building, 54 W. Main St., Leola. More then 40 diverse vendors will be featuring items for sale such as crafts, toys, period jewelry, socks, cleaning and paper products, books, scarves, coins and collectibles, gift items and holiday arrangements. Refreshment will be available for purchase. Information: 717-656-6154; ultwma@gmail.com.
HOLIDAY CELEBRATION: The Manheim Township Historical Society will host an Old Fashioned Christmas Celebration at the Stoner House in Overlook Park, 601 Granite Run Drive, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Santa will visit both days, until 2 p.m.
MUSIC EXPO: Keystone Record Collectors Music Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Spooky Nook Sports, 1901 Miller Road. Dealers buy, sell and trade music of all styles. Admission is free. Information: 610-932-7852 or recordcollectors.org.
HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: Manheim Township Recreation & Park Planning will host the 40th annual holiday open house at Stauffer Park, 1241 Lititz Pike, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. This free family-friendly event will feature kids crafts, music by the West African Hand Drum and the Manheim Township High School Troubadours Choral Ensemble, and a magic show. Children can visit with Santa from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
PROGRAM: Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, will host a Make-It program at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9. Participants will create festive handmade ornaments for the tree or holiday wreath, or for home decorations. The library will provide music, holiday paper and embellishments, but participants are welcome to bring personal trimmings as well. Registration is required. Information or to register: 717-653-1510 or mslibrary.org.
MEMORY LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: The Memory Loss Support Group will meet, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in the third floor conference room at the Lancaster General Health Suburban Pavilion, 2100 Harrisburg Pike. The meeting will focus on open sharing. Information: Shelby Swartley, 717-544-3280.
PURPOSEFUL LIFE: Practical tips for adding meaning and purpose to life will be explored at Lifetree Cafe, 1886 Lincoln Highway East, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10. The program, “Stuck in a Rut? Get Unstuck ... One Step at a Time,” features a filmed interview with Kenyon Eastin, a man who began a coast-to-coast walk across the country in April 2014. The program is free. Information: Lifetree Cafe-Lancaster, 717-473-9115.
