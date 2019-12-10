MEETING: The Lancaster County National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, in the CSG Building, 790 New Holland Ave. Topic will be “Stress, Depression and the Holidays.” Information: Vivan Spiese, 717-871-6205.
SAFETY VEST FROLIC: Fairmount Homes will hold a safety vest frolic at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, in Crest View Gathering Room at Fairmount Homes, 1100 Farm Crest Drive, Ephrata. Kay L. Moyer, safety nurse educator, will provide supplies needed to make vests and assemble kits. Those interested in helping cut pieces of Velcro or reflective tape for the vests or assembling the cut pieces into kits are welcome to attend. There is a great need for people to sew, as well as for someone to cut fabric for the vests. Also, donations are needed to purchase additional materials.
