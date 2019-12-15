GENEALOGY CLUB: The Willow Valley Genealogy Club will meet Tuesday, Dec. 17. Presentation: “Verifying Records” by George Nettleton. He will talk about primary, secondary and tertiary records and their reliability. All non-Willow Valley residents must contact Nettleton for detailed meeting information. Guests may bring records to be reviewed for clarity. Information or to attend: Nettleton at 717-397-0439 or genealogyclubwv@gmail.com.
FOSTER/ADOPTIVE PARENT ORIENTATION: COBYS Family Services will offer Resource Family Orientation Session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the COBYS Murry Hill Center office, 444 Murry Hill Circle. Orientation is designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. Families will receive an introduction to the roles, expectations and approval process. Orientation is free and places no obligation on those attending. Child care is not provided. Information or to attend: 717-656-6580 or careforkids@cobys.org.
HOLIDAYS GRIEF SUPPORT: Hospice & Community Care and the Pathways Center for Grief & Loss will offer “Coping with the Holidays — The Gift of the Moment,” a free session for bereaved adults to help get through the holiday season from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at The Essa Flory Center, 685 Good Drive. Registration is required. Information or to register: Pathways Center for Grief & Loss, 717-391-2413 or 800-924-7610.
DISABLED VETS MEETING: Lancaster County Chapter 80 of Disabled American Veterans will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at East Petersburg Fire Company, 6076 Pine St., East Petersburg.
Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com or mail it to LNP, attn: Wanika Hightower, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.