CHRISTKINDLMARKT: The 15th annual Christkindlmarkt will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the lower level of the Thomas R. Brendle Museum, 111 N. Market St., Schaefferstown. Free admission and parking. The Christkindmarkt is an open-air market featuring handcrafted works by local artisans, including balsam wreaths and Christmas decorations, folk art wood carvings, feather trees, quilt art, hooked rugs, penny rugs, and handwoven gifts. Information: Facebook page HSI Christkindlmarkt, Harriet Faren at 717-304-9398 or Peg Fitzkee at 717-949-2697.
FOLK ART SHOW: The 2019 Christmas Folk Art Show will be held at the Manheim Historical Society’s Railroad Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Admission is free. Handicap accessible. Complimentary light refreshments will be served. Exhibitors include handwoven textiles, pen and ink illustrations, papier-mache and chalkware, pottery, traditional tinsmith, painted furniture, woodcarving and fine ceramics. Information: Jim Murphy, 717-587-5576.
