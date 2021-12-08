HOLIDAY COOKIE SALE: The Millersville Woman’s Club will host a holiday cookie sale at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 11, at John Herr’s Village Market, 25 Manor Ave., Millersville. Open to the public. Cookies are $10 a pound. There will also be fudge, 1/2 pound for $7. All proceeds benefit Penn Manor seniors. For more information or to preorder, 717-397-7965; 717-872-4834.

HOLIDAY PARADE: Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation Services will hold its annual Elizabethtown Holiday Parade at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. The parade will travel on Market Street from West Bainbridge Street to Winnemore and Mechanics Alley. The theme is “Hometown Holidays.” Children can visit with Santa after the parade on the following days and times: 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Nov. 30 to Dec. 21; 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10; and noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 11 and 18. For information, such as sponsorship or participation in the parade: Lee Eckert, 717-367-0355; leeeckert@getintogears.org.

