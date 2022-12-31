ROUGH RIDERS 4-H MEETING: Penn State Extension 4-H Lancaster County Rough Riders 4-H Horse and Pony Club will meet Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Refton Brethren in Christ Church, 110 Church St., Refton. This informational meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. for new member inquiries and for returning members ages 8 to 18 (as of Jan. 1). Parents of first-time members are strongly recommended to attend. Owning a horse is not required to be a 4-H horse club member. For more information, contact Jen Landis, jen@schwalms.com; to register, visit extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h/get-involved/youth-and-parents/join.

INDOOR FLEA MARKET/GARAGE SALE: The Upper Leacock Township War Memorial Association will host an indoor flea market/garage sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, in the Veterans Hall of the War Memorial Building, 54 W. Main St., Leola (next to Upper Leacock Fire Company), from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. No admission charge; ample parking rear of building. Refreshments available for purchase. Proceeds from the flea market will be used for the ongoing maintenance and repair of the Veteran’s Memorial Building. For more information, call the ULTWMA, 717-656-6154.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.