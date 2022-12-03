CHRISTMAS BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: A free Christmas breakfast with Santa will be held from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Fellowship Hall at St. Paul’s UCC, 50 N. Main St., Manheim. Santa will be on-site to meet with children and will be available for family photo ops as well. All children will receive a goody bag and can participate in a Christmas craft too. A pancake breakfast will be served either dine-in or takeout style. For more information, visit stpaulsuccmanheim.org or contact the church office at 717-665-2447 or stpaulsmanheim@ptd.net.

CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, will host their 2022 Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in Wolfe Auditorium. Open to the public. A variety of handmade crafts, wood crafts, ceramics and quilts will be featured. The Village Center Gift Shop and the Thrift Shop will also be open during the event selling holiday gift items. All proceeds from the Christmas Bazaar event benefit Brethren Village's Good Samaritan Fund. For more information, visit https://fb.me/e/5HrBntf9X.

