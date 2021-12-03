CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, will host their Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in the Wolfe Auditorium. Open to the public. Event features craft and gifts including jewelry, ceramics, quilts, wood crafts and more. In addition to handmade items, boxed cookies and food items will also be available for sale. The Brethren Village Thrift Shop will also be open. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/5p2cway.

INDOOR FLEA MARKET/ GARAGE SALE: The Upper Leacock Township War Memorial Association will host their Indoor Flea/Garage Sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in the Veteran’s Hall of the War Memorial Building, 54 W. Main St., Leola. No admission and ample parking available to the rear of the building. More than 35 diverse vendors will be featuring items for sale such as toys, crafts, period jewelry, socks, cleaning and paper products, books, scarves, coins and collectibles, gift items, seasonal arrangements, tools, candy and traditional flea market bargains. Refreshments will be available for purchase. For more information, contact the ULTWMA, 717-656-6154; ultwma@gmail.com.

ADVENT VESPERS: The Octorara Covenanter Presbyterian Foundation will host its annual Advent Vespers service at Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church, 1199 Valley Road, Quarryville at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. The Covenanter Church and Schoolroom Museum, located north of Middle Octorara, across Route 372, will be open tours and research from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Secular and sacred music will include selections by the Solanco High School Chorale and more. Refreshments will be served in the social hall after the service. For more information, contact Barry at 717-471-8668.

VETERANS LUNCHEON: Disabled American Veterans, Red Rose Chapter 80 will host a Veterans Luncheon on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Lancaster Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Doors open at 12:15 p.m. The luncheon program begins at 1 p.m. Luncheon is open to any honorably discharge veterans from any branch of service or time served and their spouse and guests are also welcome. The buffet meal will be served by Hess Barbecue Catering from Willow Street. Also featured will be tables by various veteran related organization, a 50/50 drawing, a silent auction and door prizes. Guest speaker will be Dr. Ronald Frankum, history professor from Millersville University. For more information or to register, visit davredrosechapter80.org; call 717-475-3009; or email jbutch1@mac.com.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.