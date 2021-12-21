CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER: The Catholic Worker House of Lancaster will host a Christmas Eve Dinner, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, in the cafeteria at St. Mary’s Church, 119 S. Prince St. Free and open to the public. Masks are required.

HOLIDAY MUSICAL: The Newcomers & Neighbors invites ladies to a holiday musical, “Christmas Ship,” Tuesday, Dec. 28. For more detailed information about the group, visit, lancasternewcomers.com; or to attend musical, contact Dottie Yuska, 717-464-4256.

