HOLIDAY MATINEE MOVIE: Manor at Market Square will host a holiday matinee movie 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at The Boscov’s Theatre at GoggleWorks, 201 Washington St., Reading. RSVP is required. For more information, call 610-373-0800; email mkusnierz@manoratms.com.

HOLIDAY GREENS WORKSHOP: The Women’s Garden Club of Lancaster County will sponsor a make and take holiday green workshop at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Road. Workshop includes instructions of wreath or centerpiece making, greens, supplies and accessories. Participant should bring their own clippers and gloves. Space is limited 10 guests. Cost is $35 for nonmembers. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed. For more information, contact Bea Landis, 717-314-4209; or Nancy Haas, 717-951-5446.

CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK: Terre Hill Christmas in the Park will be held 5-9 p.m. Friday to Sunday, Dec. 3-5, at Terre Hill Park, 210 Lancaster Ave., Terre Hill. Free parking and admission. Event features visit to Santa’s workshop, craft vendors, kids’ activities, live music, and more. There will be a food pavilion and local vendors. Some activities cost a small fee, admission to lighted walking trail by suggested donation. All proceeds benefit the Terre Hill Park. For more information or a full schedule of events, visit terrehilldays.com/christmas-in-the-park/.

HOLIDAY SALE: The Lancaster Creative Factory, 580 S. Prince St., rear, will host their annual Holiday Sale 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Free and open to the public. The gallery will offer pottery, blown glass, jewelry and wood hand-crafted items for sale. For more information, visit lancastercreativefactory.com.

CHRISTKINDL MARKET: The Friends of Coleman Memorial Park will host the ninth annual Lebanon Christkindl Market, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Coleman Memorial Park, 1400 W. Maple St., Lebanon. An array of local vendors will have products, services for sale. The Lebanon Kiwanis Foundation will provide apple dumplings, and there will be an array of other food vendors. For more information or to view a complete list of craft vendors, visit friendsofcmp.org.

CHRISTMAS CRAFT BAZAAR: A Christmas Craft Bazaar will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Colerain Church, 1923 Noble Road, Kirkwood; and at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville. Various craft items and baked goods will be for sale. Donations of nonperishable items for the Solanco Food Bank and mittens/gloves/hats/scarves for the Mitten Tree will be collected. Admission is free. Information: 717- 786-8322; info@wesleyqville.org.

TREE LIGHTING CELEBRATION: The 21st annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration will be held 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Manheim Square. Rain date is Sunday, Dec. 5. Celebration features local group performances, caroling, food and drinks and more. Donations will be collected for the Manheim Food Pantry and and Toys for Tots. For more information, visit manhiembic.org/tree

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: The Manheim Lions Club will sponsor a free takeout Breakfast with Santa 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 50 N. Main St., Manheim. Santa will be handing out goodie bags to children. For more information, visit stpaulsuccmanheim.org.