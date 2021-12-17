FOOD GIVEAWAY: Grace Church at Willow Valley, 300 Willow Valley Square, will host a grocery box giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 18, in the church parking lot. Boxes will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, call 717-464-2782.

SANTA VISIT: Furever Home Adoption Center will host a Snack and Santa Visit event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Community Center, 6051 Pine St., East Petersburg. Open to the public. Guests can enjoy hot chocolate, baked goods and there will be toys to purchase for cats and dogs. Each pet or child will receive a special treat from Santa. Cost is $10 per person. For more information, call 717-560-6400 or visit fureverhomeadoptioncenter.com.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.