LIVE NATIVITY: The Willow Street Mennonite Church, 399 E. Penn Grant Road, Willow Street, will host a live Nativity presentation Dec. 18, 19 and 24, every half hour from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Open to the public. Guests will be greeted with hot chocolate, cookies, live music, then guides will take guests through scenes in the church, as well as outside along a path lit by luminaries, with final scene ending at a barn with live animals. Golf cart available for those with mobility challenges. Free of change; however, donations are appreciated. For more information, visit willowstreetmennonite.com; call 717-464-2422, ext. 1.

