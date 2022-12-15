CHRISTMAS PARTY: The Marine Corps League of Lancaster County will host a Christmas Party for all members of the Marines, their spouses and children from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Santa will be present; children can write letters to Santa to be taken to the North Pole. All children will be receiving a gift and the Marine Corps league is providing hot dogs and hamburgers with all condiments. Those coming are asked to bring a covered dish or dessert. For more information or to make reservations, contact Mike Mastriana, 717-715-3354 with number attending.

FOOD DRIVE: The Eagle Scout Project will be holding a food drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at John Herr’s Village Market, 25 Manor Ave., Millersville. Collected items will be donated to the Conestoga food bank. Items needed: canned soups, canned fruits, Jello and pudding, spaghetti sauce, cereal, cake/brownie mix, apple sauce, baked beans, gravy, Hamburger Helper and any other nonperishable items. For more information, email Tyler Hess, hesst4033@gmail.com.

BREAKFAST BOWL: A community free breakfast bowl will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Ave., Mount Joy. Open to the public. The breakfast menu includes: scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, fruit, muffins, coffee, and juice, and it’s all free. Plenty of free parking and enter the facility through the carport. For more information, call 717-989-6452.

VETERANS BREAKFAST: The Veterans’ Breakfast will meet from 7-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand. Guest speakers will be present. For more information or to make reservations, contact Mary, 717-929-0310.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.