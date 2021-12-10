CAROL SING: An Old Zion Carol Sing will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, outdoors on the South lawn of the church. Old Zion Church is located north of Lititz in Brickerville on Reifsnyder Road (accessed from Route 322 and Brubaker Valley Road). Free and open to the public. Musicians from Abigail’s Garden will provide music and lead carols. Masks are recommended. Feel free to bring a blanket or lawn chair. Event will be canceled in case of inclement weather. For more information, visit oldzionchurch.org.

DOG ADOPTIONS: The Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue will host its monthly Meet and Greet the Goldens from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 11, at 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds. Open to the public. Meet all dogs available for adoption. Staff will be available to answer questions, and food will be available for purchase. For more information, contact Inza at 717-484-4799 or email events@dvgrr.org.

BREAKFAST AND FOOD BANK: Peter’s Porch, a free community breakfast and food bank, will be held 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Lititz Mennonite Church, 165 Front St., Lititz. Peter’s Porch is held the second Saturday of every month. Breakfast features homemade pancakes, eggs, baked oatmeal and more. A food bank and children’s closet is also available. For more information, call the church at 717-626-8237.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Millersville Area Historical Society will present Firefighting in Millersville at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, in Millersville’s Municipal Center, 100 Municipal Drive, Millersville. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and lock at 9:15 a.m. Presenter is Duane Hagelgans, fire commissioner for Blue Rock Fire Rescue and professor of emergency management at Millersville University. Those attending not vaccinated against COVID-19 are asked to wear a mask. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. For more information, call Phil Gerber at 717-872-8837 before 5 p.m.; or email pge8507@aol.com.

