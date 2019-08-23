GIRL SCOUT REGISTRATION: Conestoga River Girl Scouts will host a registration and information night for kindergarten through 12th grade from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Mount Nebo United Methodist Church, 673 Martic Heights Drive, Pequea. Information: Member Services, 800-692-7816, memberservices@gshpa.org.
TOUGH DECISION DISCUSSION: How to make difficult decisions will be explored at Lifetree Cafe, 1886 Lincoln Highway East, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27. The free program, titled “Making Life’s Toughest Decisions: Dealing With Dilemmas,” features a screening of the award-winning short film “The Last Race,” the story of a family forced to decide whether to donate the organs of a loved one. Information: Lifetree Cafe-Lancaster, 717-473-9115; LTCLancaster@gmail.com.
SENIOR MEETING: St. Anne Neumann Seniors will meet at St. John 23 Center, 601 E. Delp Road at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27. Entertainment will be provided by Jim Mateer, Polar Bears of Hudson Bay. The group welcomes new members age 55 and older. Information: 717-626-3932.
GIRL SCOUT REGISTRATION: Conestoga River Girl Scouts will host registration and information night for kindergarten through 12th grade from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 222 George St., Millersville. Information: Member Services, 800-692-7816, memberservices@gshpa.org.
CAR AND MOTORCYCLE CRUISE: The 12th annual Car and Motorcycle Cruise will be held from 6 p.m. to dark Wednesday, Aug. 28, at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave, Lititz. The event is open to all vehicles and free to the public. Suggested minimum donation to show a vehicle is $20; preregistration is not required. Show cars need to be parked by 5:45 p.m. All proceeds support benevolent care at United Zion Retirement Community. Information: uzrc.org.
DRIVER SAFETY COURSE: AARP Driving Course will be offered in the Crest View Gathering Room at 1100 Farm Crest Drive, Ephrata, from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Sept. 17 and 24. Cost is $15 for AARP members; $20 for nonmembers. Preregister by Aug. 28. Information or to register: 717-354-1893 or 717-354-1895.
