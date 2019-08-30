LADIES BRUNCH: The Elizabethtown/Mount Joy Christian Women’s Connection invites ladies to their “Back To School” brunch, at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 at The Gathering Place, 6 Pine St., Mount Joy. Price is $10.50. Roberta Freeman will speak about the Star Barn. Musical entertainment provided by Karen Stover, vocalist. Reservations required by Friday, Aug. 30. Those not canceled by Tuesday, Sept. 3 must be honored. Information or reservations: Judy, 717-367-3076; Sandy, 717-367-5140; or Karen, 717-397-8987.
TRUE BEAUTY DISCUSSED: People’s perceptions of beauty will be considered at Lifetree Cafe, 1886 Lincoln Highway East, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3. The program, titled, “True Beauty: Is It Really Only Skin Deep?” features a filmed interview with MeLisa Mounsey, who survived an incident that burned over 95 percent of her body. Admission is free. Information: Lifetree Cafe-Lancaster, 717-473-9115; ltclancaster@gmail.com.
FOSTER/ADOPTIVE ORIENTATION: COBYS Family Services will offer Resource Family Orientation Session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the COBYS Murry Hill Center office, 444 Murry Hill Circle. Orientation is designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. Families will receive an introduction to the roles, expectations and approval process for COBYS resource families. Free and places no obligation on those attending. Information or reserve a space: 717-656-6580.
FOOD SAFETY MANAGEMENT: Penn State Extension will offer a ServSafe Food Safety Manager Course at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Room 149, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, Certification exam will be Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In-person training will help participants learn how to prevent contamination of food by properly receiving, storing, preparing, cooking, cooling and serving the food, as well as proper methods of sanitizing food service facilities. Course cost of $185 covers the book, exam, answer sheet and learning materials. To register: extension.psu.edu/servsafe or 877-345-0691. Information: Stacy Reed, 717-394-6851.
LADIES LUNCHEON: The Lancaster Christian Women’s Club will host a luncheon at noon Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Bent Creek Country Club, 620 Bent Creek Drive, Lititz. Speaker is Ginger Lawrence, on the topic “Deeply Rooted.” Luncheon will feature “Decluttering & Downsizing” ideas with Mara Clements, from ‘MoreSPACE.’ Cost is $20. Information or reservations: Pat, 717-951-0773.
YOUTH VOLUNTEERS: Student Historians of Ephrata Cloister are looking for new friends age 14 and over to join in bringing the past to life. Youths will gain community service experience while engaging in a variety of activities at the museum. Student Historians serve as interpreters in the historic buildings, learn traditional crafts and develop new friendship with young people from other schools. They meet after school on Thursdays until 5 p.m. An informational meeting for perspective new students and their parents will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Ephrata Cloister, 632 W. Main St., Ephrata. Annual fee is $15. Information: Historic Ephrata Cloister, 717-733-6600.
GIRL SCOUT REGISTRATION: Conestoga River Girl Scouts will host a registration and information night from Kindergarten through 12th grade from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 at St. Phillip the Apostle Church, 2111 Millersville Pike. Information or if unable to attend: Member Services, 1-800-692-7816 or memberservices@gshpa.org.
FOSTER PARENT ORIENTATION: Families United Network, 412 S. Angle St., Mount Joy, will host a Foster Parent Orientation, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5. Families United Network provides specialized foster family care for children requiring temporary out-of-home placement, and strives to ensure permanency for children through reunification, kinship placement or adoption. Information or to register: 717-492-9338.
