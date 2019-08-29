NEWCOMERS AND NEIGHBORS: The Newcomers and Neighbors Club will meet Wednesday, Sept. 11. The meeting will feature Saryu Dalal, a certified life coach, leadership trainer and energy psychologist. Cost for the meeting and dinner social is $33. Deadline to register is Friday, Aug. 30. Detailed event information or to reserve a space: lancasternewcomers.com.
LABOR DAY AUCTION: Hospice & Community Care will host its annual Labor Day auction Saturday, Aug. 31, and Monday, Sept. 2, at the Solanco Fairgrounds, 101 Park Ave., Quarryville. The event will feature food made from scratch, handmade quilts, vacation packages, original artwork, new and used tools, sports memorabilia and raffles. Proceeds will benefit patients and families receiving hospice care. Information: Allie Bucher, 717-391-2458, 717-333-2581, albucher@hospicecommunity.org.
COMMUNITY FUN DAY: The third annual Community Fun Day will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at BASE Inc., 447 S. Prince St. The free event will feature drinks and food, school supplies and treats for children. Entertainment will be provided by a local drill team and a talent show. Information: 717-392-5467.
BEER FEST: A charity beerfest will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St. Tickets are $35 each, which includes the Lancaster Barnstormers game with the New Britain Bees and two hours of exclusive sampling from more than 15 breweries. There also will be games, including cornhole, shuffleboard and ping pong. The events also features vendors, food and prize giveaways. Tickets must be purchased by 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. A portion of proceeds will benefit the American Heart Association. Information: lancasterbarnstormers.com/sunday-funday-beer-fest.
MOVIE NIGHT: The annual Community Free Movie Night will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Ave., Mount Joy. “Summer Snow” will be shown starting at 8 p.m. and there will be free hot dogs, popcorn and soft drinks. Bring lawn chairs, blankets or any other comfortable seating. In case of inclement weather, the movie will be shown indoors. People will available after the movie to answer questions or discuss the funny but serious message from the movie.
CLASS REUNION: The J.P. McCaskey Class of 1969 will host its 50th reunion with two events. A dinner will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Landis Valley Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road. The meal will feature barbecued meats, side dishes, beer, wine and soda. Cost is $25 per person. The second event will run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road. This event is an elegant sit-down dinner. Musical entertainment will be provided by DJ Chuck Coulson. Cost is $50. Reservations are required for both events. All checks should be made payable to Jacquelyn M. Sheely and sent to 150 Waypoint Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. Information: 717-275-1525.
