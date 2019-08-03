INFORMATION ORIENTATION: Bethany Christian Services of Central Pennsylvania, 1681 Crown Ave., Suite 201 (second floor), will host an information orientation from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6. It is free; RSVP is required. Learn how to make adoption more affordable with grants, loans and tax credits. Information or to RSVP: 717-399-3213; bethany.org/lancaster.
DISCUSSION: A proven technique for making difficult life changes will be explored at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Lifetree Cafe, 1886 Lincoln Highway East. During the program, titled “Getting Unstuck: Practical Ways to Improve Your Life,” participants will take part in a nonthreatening activity that often leads to insightful breakthroughs in achieving life change. The program is free. Information: 717-473-9115; ltclancaster@gmail.com.
ORIENTATION: COBYS Family Services will offer a Resource Family Orientation Session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at its office, 444 Murry Hill Circle. This orientation is designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. During a two-hour educational session, families receive an introduction to the roles, expectations and approval process for COBYS resource families. The session is free. Child care is not provided. Information or to reserve a space: 717-656-6580; careforkids@cobys.org.
WOMEN’S LUNCHEON: The Lancaster Christian Women’s Club will host a luncheon at noon Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Bent Creek Country Club, 620 Bent Creek Drive, Lititz. Speaker will be Yvette Perrin, discussing “When Life Becomes More than a Fixer-Upper.” The luncheon also will feature “Songs for the Journey,” with singer and harpist Cass Jendzurski. Cost is $20. Information or reservations: Pat, 717-951-0773.
PROGRAM: Penn State Extension will offer a “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body” program, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. The program is designed for individuals of any age who are interested in healthy living and aging well. It is free. Information or to register: 1-877-345-0691; bit.ly/2OPBvIL.
CLASS REUNION: The Hempfield Class of 1969 will host its 50th reunion Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Palm Court of the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hotel, 2400 Willow Street Pike. Information or if you are a member of the class and did not receive an invitation: Molly Everts Moyer, 717-951-3495; moyerm@comcast.net.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Millersville Area Historical Society will host its fourth annual Show & Tell at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in the Municipal Center, 100 Municipal Drive, Millersville. The event, which is free, offers participants an opportunity to show and talk about their old and interesting objects. Information: Carl Kanaskie, 717-872-7535.
OPEN HOUSE: Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue will host an open house from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 10, at its Golden Gateway facility, 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds. Attendees will meet dogs that are available for adoption. Food will be available for purchase. Information: 717-484-4799; dvgrr.org/events/monthlyopenhouse-8-10-19.
MUSIC EXPO: Keystone Record Collectors Music Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Spooky Nook Sports Lanco, 1901 Miller Road. Dealers buy, sell and trade music of all styles. Admission is free. Information: 610-932-7852; recordcollectors. org.
SUMMER BASH: The Hempfield Education Association will hold an end of summer bash from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Amos Herr Park, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. There will be music, games, entertainment, face painting and other activities as well as food trucks. The event is free and open to the public. The event is to promote pride and support for Hempfield teachers. Information: Rebecca Shertzer, rkshertz@gmail.com
LECTURE: Cornwall Iron Furnace will host a lecture on “The Kauffman Farm of Oley” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, in the auditorium of Freeman Hall on the campus of Cornwall Manor Retirement Community, 1 S. Boyd St., Cornwall. Event is free. James A. Lewars, retired from a 42-year career working at state historic sites, will share his expertise. Information: 717-272-9711; cornwallironfurnace.org.
