HISTORICAL SOCIETY: James C. Landis will be the speaker at the Mount Joy Area Historical Society’s meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the Cemetery Road Schoolhouse, 120 Fairview St., Mount Joy. Landis will discuss 18th and 19th century legalities involved with property titles and interest, which enhance genealogical research in deeds. Information: mountjoyhistory.com.
MEETING: The ABWA Lancaster Area Express Network Chapter will meet from 7:15 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Lancaster Country Club, 1466 New Holland Pike. Featured speaker will be Carrie Willetts, senior vice president of WellSpan Health and president of WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. Registration deadline is noon Monday, Aug. 19, at abwa.laen.org. Information: Sam Biastre, 908-938-4135; samanthabiastre@gmail.com.
WOMAN’S CLUB: The Millersville Woman’s Club will host a meet-and-greet picnic, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Millersville Borough Freedom Memorial Park in Pavilion C, 100 Municipal Drive, Millersville. Attendees can meet other members, enjoy hot dogs and lemonade and learn about the scholarships and organizations the club funds. Information: 717-284-4588 or 717-992-4188.
MEDICARE 101: United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, will host a free monthly educational speaker series at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. The topic will be “Medicare 101” with speaker Trevor Zehring from Aetna. The session will explore Medicare Advantage plans, Medigap options and the different parts (A, B, C and D) of Medicare. Ice cream will be served. Information: Megan Weiss, mweiss@uzrc.org, or visit uzrc.org.
FOSTER PARENT ORIENTATION: Families United Network, 412 S. Angle St., Mount Joy, will offer a foster parent orientation, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. Families United Network provides specialized foster family care for children requiring temporary out-of-home placement, and strives to ensure permanency for children through reunification, kinship placement or adoption. Information or to register: 717-492-9338.
