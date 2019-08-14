GOLF TOURNAMENT: The fifth annual Hit the Links for the Library golf tournament will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, at Manor Golf Course, 153 Bran Road, Sinking Spring. Proceeds will benefit Adamstown Area Library. Registration for the four-person scramble begins at 12:30 p.m., with the tournament starting at 1:30 p.m. Registration fee is $90 per person and includes golf and cart; driving range; greens fees; complimentary water, tea, soda, snacks and beer; a free future golf round and dinner by Little Dickee Q. Registration deadline is Thursday, Aug. 15. Information: 717-484-4200; adamstownarealibrary.org.
BENEFIT AUCTION: Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, will host its 17th annual benefit auction at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at The Gathering Place, 6 Pine St., Mount Joy. The theme will be “Reach for the Stars!” Tickets are available at the library until Friday, Aug. 16. Cost is $45 per person and includes hors d’oeuvres, non-alcoholic beverages, plated dinners, dessert buffet and DJ Stan Tucker. There will be a by-donation beer and wine bar and a live auction. All proceeds will benefit the library and community. Information: 717-653-1510 or visit the library.
TRAINING: Lancaster School of Psychodrama and Experiential Psychotherapies will offer an all-day training, “Twice As Nice: The Art of Doubling and Role Play in 1-1 and Group Sessions,” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Liberty Place, 313 W. Liberty St. Tuition is $105, with six continuing education credits for social workers, marriage and family therapists and licensed professional counselors, plus psychodrama hours. Information: 717-466-0788 or realtruekaren.com.
INDOOR GARAGE SALE: The third annual indoor garage sale will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St. Items for sale will include collectibles, toys and games, glassware and kitchenware and office supplies. Proceeds will benefit the Lancaster Public Library.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Solanco Historical Society will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Solanco Historical Society Archives Building, 1932 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville. Presenter will be Kenneth Hoak, president emeritus of Conestoga Area Historical Society. There is no charge.
PIG & CORN ROAST: St. John Neumann Church’s Knights of Columbus Council 12532 will host its 19th annual pig and corn roast from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the parish’s St. John XXIII Center, 601 E. Delp Road. The menu will feature a pork sandwich, roasted corn, baked beans, applesauce, a beverage and ice cream. Cost is $10 per person; children four and under are free. Indoor seating is available. Information or to purchase tickets: Joel Harnish, 717-396-0041; Jerry Sauers, 717-344-0927; or the parish office, 717-569-8531.
BALLROOM DANCE: York USA Dance Chapter 3008 will host its “Lazy Dayz of August” ballroom dance social Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Alert Fire Hall, 3118 N. George St., Emigsville. There will be a beginner-intermediate cha cha lesson from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and open dancing from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A cold food buffet will be available. Donations of appetizers, desserts and snacks are appreciated. Cost is $10 for members; $14 for guests; $5 for students with identification. Information: 717-225-6433; danceinyork.net.
ICE CREAM SOCIAL: The Manheim Historical Society will host an ice cream social from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Manheim Railroad Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. Cost is $5 per dish. Toppings will be available. Half of the proceeds benefit the football team.
ANGEL COLLECTORS CLUB: The Susquehanna Valley Angel Collectors Club will host a luncheon meeting at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the Centerville Family Diner, 100 S. Centerville Road. Speaker will be Patti Tingen, an award-winning author. The meeting is open to anyone interested in collecting angels. Reservations are required by Friday, Aug. 16. Information: Carol Gingerich, 717-244-9082, or Trudy Houck, 717-653-5501.
Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com or mail it to LNP, attn: Wanika Hightower, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.