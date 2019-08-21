SOCK HOP: The U.S. Navy Club of Lancaster Ship 166 will host a sock hop, a benefit and ’50s music event, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Cost is $15. Food and nonalcoholic beverages are included. A prize is offered for the best-dressed attendee. Music will be by Melodies by Magenta. Proceeds will benefit Wounded Warriors, Wreaths Across America, Vets Food Bank and other veterans programs. Information: 717-435-6095 or 717-381-1084.
VINTAGE REVIVAL MARKET: Vintage Revival Market will host its “Hooray for Summer” event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at The Shops at Rockvale, 35 S. Willowdale Drive, Suite 127, in event space 319 and 320. The event will feature more than 40 vintage vendors, food trucks and raffles. All proceeds benefit Speranza Animal Rescue. Information: Vintage Revival Market on Facebook.
BUS TRIP: The Town and Country Garden Club of Lancaster will host a bus trip to New York Botanical Garden Wednesday, Sept. 18. The trip includes guided tours of the special exhibit Living Art of Roberto Burle Marx, lunch at the Garden Terrace Room and a guided garden highlights tram tour. Deadline to register is Monday, Aug. 26. Cost is $184 members, $189 nonmembers. Cost includes all admissions, tips, lunch, snacks and water. The bus will leave from Church of Apostles, 1850 Marietta Ave., at 7 a.m. and will return at approximately 9:10 p.m. Information or reservations: 717-435-8678 or make checks payable to Town and Country Garden Club of Lancaster, 225 Spencer Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603.
MILITARY OFFICERS PICNIC: The Lancaster Chapter of Military Officers Association of America will host its annual picnic Saturday, Aug. 31, at Waltz Vineyards, 1599 Old Line Road, Manheim. A social hour will begin at 11 a.m. and the meal, provided by Hess Barbecue, will be served at noon. Reservation deadline is Monday, Aug. 26. Information or reservations: Jim Cunningham, 717-581-5299.
COMMUNITY TALK: NovaCare Rehabilitation will offer a talk “Golf After 50: Stay in the Game” on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Lititz Senior Center, 201 Market St., Lititz. Light refreshments will be served. The talk will be on golf injuries and injury prevention and warm-up routines to increase distance. RSVP by Monday, Aug. 26. Information or to RSVP: 717-205-3944.
