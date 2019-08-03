LADIES BRUNCH: The Elizabethtown/Mount Joy Christian Women’s Connection will hold a “Welcome to the Real World” brunch at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at The Gathering Place, 6 Pine St., Mount Joy. Cost is $10.50. Doug Lamb will give a presentation about the Community Place. Musical entertainment will be provided by Yvette Perrin, who also will be the speaker. Reservations are required by Friday, Aug. 2. Information or to make a reservation: Judy, 717-367-3076; Sandy, 717-367-5140; or Karen, 717-397-8987.
FESTIVAL EVENT: The fourth annual Kids’ Cupcake Carnival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Flower & Home Marketplace, 196 Broad St., Blue Ball. The WJTL Kids’ Cookie Break will be at the store from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The event also will feature a food truck festival from noon to 6 p.m. Information: Flower & Home Marketplace, 717-351-00105; dan@flowerandhome.com.
FAMILY REUNION: The 71st annual Eck family reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 4, at Emmaus Community Park, 1401 Shimerville Road, Emmaus. The park opens at 10 a.m. and lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. Bring a covered dish or dessert and your own beer if desired. The event will feature children’s games, door prizes, a cake walk and a raffle. Information: Lori Berta, 610-533-9679.
BALLROOM AND LATIN DANCE: The Harrisburg Chapter USA Dance will host a “Beach Theme” dance at PADanceSport, 585 E. Main St., Hummelstown, Sunday, Aug. 4. A Samba lesson will be taught by Steve Parker from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., followed by general dancing to DJ Studio 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $10 for members, $14 nonmembers, $5 students with identification. Attire is casual. Light fare will be provided. Information: William Zappini, 717-566-6481; boyrzapp@verizon.net.
