LIFT STRENGTH TRAINING: Penn State Extension will offer an in-person and group-based strength-training program for inactive to moderately active adults 40 and older. LIFT will take place, from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., or 10:45 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 5, at Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Highway. Cost is $60. Information or to register, extension.psu.edu/lift; 877-345-0691.
FUNDRAISER: Friends of Mount Bethel Cemetery will host the second annual Fete en Noir Friday, Sept. 13. Reserved seating is available now through Sept. 6. Entrance to the grounds begins at 5:30 p.m. This bring-your-own picnic will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with music for listening or dancing provided throughout the evening. As much as possible, attendees are asked to dress in black. Rain date is Saturday, Sept. 14. Admission is $15. Information or to reserve seating: Jane Moore, 717-575-9760; Claire Storm, astorm495@comcast.net.
BENEFIT AUCTION: Court Appointed Special Advocates of Lancaster County will host the 2019 Heroes Gala and Benefit Auction: The Roaring Twenties Casino Night, at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, at the Lancaster Marriott, 25 S. Queen St. Guests will enjoy dinner, dancing, complimentary beer and wine, raffles, silent and live auctions (primarily from local vendors and artists), casino games and more. Information: 717-208-3280; casa@casalancaster.org.
Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com or mail it to LNP, attn: Wanika Hightower, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.