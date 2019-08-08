DISCUSSION: People’s tendency toward judging themselves harshly will be explored at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Lifetree Cafe, 1886 Lincoln Highway East. The free program, titled “Why Are You So Hard on Yourself? Finding Your True Value,” features a short film in which an FBI sketch artist draws how people describe themselves and then how those same people are described by others. Differences in the descriptions are startling. Information: Lifetree Cafe-Lancaster, 717-473-9115; ltclancaster@gmail.com.
LOW VISION EXPO: VisionCorps will host a Low Vision Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Church of the Apostles, United Church of Christ, 1850 Marietta Ave. The event, which is free, will include exhibitors from organizations serving the community and vendors demonstrating low-vision products. Dr. Ryan Yealy, low-vision specialist form Yearly Eye Care, will conduct a presentation at 12:30 p.m. Information: 717-205-4141.
PROGRAM: Penn State Extension will offer a program on “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. The program will covers the basics of Alzheimer’s and dementia to provide a general overview for people who are facing a diagnosis. Registration is open until Wednesday, Aug. 14, or until full. Information or to register: 877-345-0691; extension.psu.edu/understanding-Alzheimer’s-disease.
BOOK SALE: The Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society’s Bookworm Frolic will be held Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 14-17. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Hardback books cost $3 and paperbacks are $1.50; everything is half price on Saturday.Box deals will be offered for $15 per box on Friday and $12 on Saturday. A food truck, TJ’s Ice Cream, will offer refreshments Wednesday.
CLIMATE CHANGE: Adamstown Area Library, 3000 N. Reading Road, Adamstown, will host Alvernia professor Spence Stober for a presentation about climate change at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. It is free, but registration is required. Information or to register: 717-484-4200; bit.ly/2M0FaRD.
POSTCARD EXPO: The 27th annual Lancaster Postcard Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Twenty-five dealers will be offering all types of postcards and ephemera for sale. Club members will be creating and exhibiting postcard displays: animals, historical sites, holidays and transportation. Food will be available. Information: 717-892-6864.
CORNWALL BLAST: The historic Cornwall Iron Furnace will hosts its eighth annual Cornwall Blast, a beer, wine and spirits tasting event, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at 94 Rexmont Road, Cornwall. Local breweries, wineries and distilleries will offer their products for sampling, and a full meal with chicken and pork barbecue will be catered by Hess Barbecue. Live musical entertainment will be provided by Wayne Fox. A raffle of themed gift baskets also will be held. Minimum age to attend is 18, and 21 to sample alcohol. Tickets are $40 in advance, $45 day of event. Tickets include barbecue meal, souvenir mug, beer, wine and spirits tasting and/or nonalcoholic drinks. Information or to order tickets: 717-272-9711.
BRAIN AND BODY PROGRAM: Penn State Extension will offer a free program on “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body” from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Participants will learn about the four areas of lifestyle habits that are associated with healthy aging and the steps to take to improve or maintain overall health in each area. The four areas are cognitive activity, physical health and exercise, diet and nutrition, and social engagement. Registration will be open until Wednesday, Aug. 21, or until full. Information or to register: 877-345-0691; bit.ly/2OPBvIL.
Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com or mail it to LNP, attn: Wanika Hightower, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.